Illinois State

Rand Paul, Tucker Carlson Should 'Bro Out' Over Russia Remarks: Kinzinger

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger has previously criticized Carlson for allegedly taking Russian President Vladimir Putin's "side" in the war in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 95

Texas2017
2d ago

I’m surprised little Adam didn’t break down and cry 😭 again. Why are we so concerned about Ukraines sovereignty and not our own? Why are we giving Ukraine 3.2 billion to this date but they had plenty of money to pay the Biden crime family?

Reply(5)
38
Joan Castle
2d ago

thank you Adam! great American! Rand Paul always wants the camera in congress, attacks and challenges people who are American, educated and qualified, Paul is such a failure!

Reply(11)
32
Bill Weronko
2d ago

Adam Kinzinger will enjoy his commentary gig at MSNBC as their pet "Republican."

Reply(1)
31
