Kidnapped San Jose baby reunited with mother

By John Ferrannini
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jznb_0fKv7DIA00

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have confirmed that baby Brandon, the 3-month-old who was kidnapped Monday and found earlier today, has been reunited with his mom. “We can relay her gratitide and thank yous to all who assisted,” said the San Jose Police Department in a tweet .

Earlier, police had confirmed in a separate tweet that baby Brandon had been safely located and taken to a local hospital. The 3-month-old was found about five miles from where he was taken.

“Baby Brandon will be taken to a local hospital as a precaution but he has been located alive,” a tweet stated. “A million thank you’s to all who assisted. More to follow.”

Police had been searching for a man who kidnapped the 3-month-old baby Monday afternoon . Police said the suspect entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm Street and left with the infant. The family did not recognize the suspect.

Early Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol released a description of a vehicle possibly used by the suspect. Subsequently, SJPD stated to KRON4 that “We cannot confirm any information regarding a CHP tweet about a possible suspect vehicle involved in the child abduction case. That information would not be for public dissemination. We will provide an update with the latest information via Twitter or to your News desks as the investigation progresses.”

The CHP then took down the tweet, which had described the vehicle as a 2011 Silver Nissan Quest.

A police officer confirmed to a KRON4 reporter that a car being towed this morning was being towed in connection with the case.

What we know about the kidnapping suspect

The suspect is a Hispanic male who was wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat and a black face mask. The baby carrier was black with a white blanket.

The child, Brandon Cuellar, was wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it.

SJPD Sergeant Christian Camarillo said the child’s grandmother was watching him at the time of the kidnapping. The boy’s mother was at work. Cuellar’s grandmother was downstairs unloading groceries when the kidnapper walked in and took the baby.

The FBI was working with SJPD to find the missing child, it confirmed to KRON4.

Police said the kidnapper arrived with his own carrier, KRON4 reported. Police do not believe he is homeless, based on his appearance.

Video shows arrest in San Jose kidnapping case SJPD: Three suspects in custody in kidnapping case San Jose kidnapping: a timeline of events

Camarillo also said that the baby’s father is incarcerated and “out of the picture.”

In a news conference April 26, Camarillo said that “we’re all of the mind that the number one goal is to get baby Brandon home,” and said the family is having a hard time coping.

“We have not gone home. We are still on this. We are going into hour 20,” he said. “Time is of the essence.”

Camarillo said a person of interest was with the grandmother yesterday when the kidnapping happened, and there were inconsistencies in her story.

Camarillo said that she is with the SJPD, and that the inconsistency between the sex of the person of interest and that of the stated suspect will be explained in due time.

“There are a lot of details that are still to come,” he said. “We do believe this was planned. It wasn’t a random act. He showed up with a baby carrier, took the baby, and then left.”

Camarillo said he is confident the case will be solved today.

“There’s a lot of i’s that need to be dotted and t’s that need to be crossed,” he said.

How to submit a tip

Police said a cash reward will be offered for information on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call SJPD detectives at (408) 277-4166. Additional police hotline numbers are listed below:

  • 408-537-1142
  • 408-537-1916
  • 408-537-1282
  • 408-537-1522
  • 408-537-9066
