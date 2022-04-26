ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Foreclosures surge 181% to highest levels since March 2020

By TheRealDeal, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwPK4_0fKv7Adz00

( TheRealDeal ) – Some eight months after a nationwide moratorium on foreclosures expired , foreclosure filings soared to the highest level since the pandemic began.

Last month, 33,333 properties across the U.S. faced foreclosure, a 181 percent jump from March 2021 and 29 percent pop from February, according to a report by foreclosure tracker Attom . The first quarter saw 78,271 properties with a foreclosure filing, a 39 percent from the previous quarter and 132 percent from last year.

Those figures represent the highest number of foreclosures since March 2020 when nearly 47,000 U.S. homes held foreclosure filings, said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM.

March marked the 11th consecutive month in which foreclosure activity posted a year-over-year increase.

Inflation hits Bakersfield’s new construction home market

Not only did foreclosure activity hit a peak, the time it took properties to foreclose ticked down 3 percent from the previous quarter. Properties foreclosed on in the first quarter were in the process for an average of 917 days, down from 941 in the previous period and 930 in the first quarter of 2021.

On a statewide level, California reported the highest number of foreclosure starts for the first three months of 2022 at 5,378. Florida and Texas took second and third place with 4,707 and 4,649 starts, respectively.

Among major metros, Chicago saw the greatest jump in new filings during the first quarter of 2022 with 3,101 homes in foreclosure. New York City was close behind with 2,580 starts, despite a statewide foreclosure moratorium that expired in January of this year.

Despite the rise in activity, Sharga said the growth will likely continue, but the country likely won’t see pre-pandemic levels “until the end of the year at the earliest, unless the economy takes a significant turn for the worse.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man accused of killing his 7-week-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby. BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant. On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Queen appears in court with visible injuries, trial delayed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Queen, murder suspect in the “Bakersfield 3” case, appeared in court Wednesday with a cut and bruising to his face. Judge Charles R. Brehmer, talking to the jury, said it’s obvious Queen had been injured and postponed proceedings until Thursday morning. Queen is expected to resume testifying then. Brehmer did […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Business
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Bakersfield, CA
Real Estate
City
Bakersfield, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#New York City#Attom
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Business
TheStreet

Here's Where U.S. Home Prices Are Falling

As the debate on whether we're steering straight into a housing battle rages on, some some pockets of the country are seeing small declines in home prices after months or even years of unfettered growth. In large part due to low affordability and available inventory on the market, many are...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. pending home sales post 5th straight monthly decline in March

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years in March as soaring house prices and mortgage rates reduced the pool of buyers. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed...
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

South Florida Home Prices Continue to Break Records

South Florida’s popularity among home buyers seeking to relocate or purchase a second home in a warmer climate drove up the area’s property prices at the start of the year. Palm Beach saw record median prices for both condos and single-family homes with year-over-year increases of 52% and...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. new home sales dive in March; prices surge

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled in March as soaring mortgage rates and prices reduced affordability, but the housing market remains supported by an acute shortage of previously owned properties. New home sales plunged 8.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000 units...
BUSINESS
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy