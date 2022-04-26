Mud Hens slug 3 homers in series-opening win against Omaha

The Toledo Mud Hens slugged three home runs in their 5-1 win on Tuesday afternoon game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb.

Toledo (8-10) extended its winning streak to three games.

Kody Clemens launched the Mud Hens first home run of the afternoon contest in the first. With one out and the bases empty, Clemens delivered a solo shot to give Toledo an early one-run lead.

Zack Short continued the home run festivities with his third-inning shot. Clemens and Short’s home runs were against Storm Chasers right-handed starter Daniel Mengden (0-2). Mengden allowed two runs (two homers) on three hits. He pitched five innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Ryan Kreidler connected on a two-run homer in the sixth for the Mud Hens’ third home run of the contest.

Kreidler was hit by a pitch twice, once from Mengden and the second time by Omaha reliever Brad Peacock. Kreidler was hit the second time on his right hand. He stayed in the game until the conclusion of the eighth. Dylan Rosa replaced Kreidler in the bottom of the inning.

Mud Hens right-handed starter Chase Anderson (1-1) threw five innings of one-run ball. He struck out three and walked three batters. The Storm Chasers scored their lone run in the fifth on a ground out by Dairon Blanco, which scored Brewer Hicklen.

Toledo added its fifth run on a wild pitch that plated Chris Rabago in the ninth.

Toledo relievers Jason Foley, Luis Castillo, Bryan Garcia, and Derek Law combined for one hit over four scoreless innings of relief. Foley and Law struck out two batters, and Garcia struck out one.

The Mud Hens and Storm Chasers (9-10) continue their six-game series at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday at Werner Park.