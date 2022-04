The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but there are still plenty of exciting prospects waiting to hear their names called on Day 2. While many of the consensus top players came off the board within the first 32 picks, some notable exclusions include Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, prospects considered to be among the class of their respective positions.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO