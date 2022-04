The 2022 NFL Draft will kick off tomorrow night. As always, you can expect some movement in the first round. We’ve already had two teams swap first round selections, with the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles making a trade earlier this month. The Saints received two of Philly’s first round selections (No. 16 and No. 19) and gave the Eagles the 18th overall pick as compensation in what was an eight-pick deal in total.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO