Siegel Chamber Choir Performs with Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra

Ol’ Possum was a wild one, but man, he was one of the best to ever do it. And on this date back in 2013, the legendary George Jones passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 81. Now it was no secret that Jones had his battles along the way to achieving country music greatness, as he struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, but he does have one of the greatest redemption stories in all of country music. […] The post Remembering The Great George Jones With Alan Jackson’s Emotional Tribute Performance Of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO