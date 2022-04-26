The sun returns Wednesday, but so too does the cold and wind

Mostly clear and cold with a diminishing wind. Low: 34. Thursday was a great looking spring day with plenty of sunshine! The problem was it felt more like the middle to end of March, with below freezing wind chills in the morning and highs only in the lower half of the 50s. Plus, gusty winds added a chill to an already cold day for this time of year. We have two more clear and cold nights ahead, with around freezing temperatures expected for many. And tucked in between those cold nights will be another day of plentiful sun on Friday, but still chilly and brisk weather for this time of year, granted not as blustery as Thursday was. The weekend features the nicest overall weather of the forecast, and it's always nice when the two coincide. Expect dry and pleasant weather, a good deal of sunshine, and highs inching back up through the 60s to seasonable levels, especially come Sunday. While temperatures remain seasonable early next week, our rain chances will rise, with several chances for some light rain showers from Sunday night through Wednesday, though it won't rain all or even most of the time.

