Environment

The sun returns Wednesday, but so too does the cold and wind

By Dan Skeldon
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Cloudy with evening showers, then clearing late. Low: 41. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, blustery, and colder. A rain or snow shower, especially in the Poconos. High: 52. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk, and colder with near freezing temps. Low: 33. FORECAST SUMMARY. As promised, there were plenty of clouds...

ENVIRONMENT

