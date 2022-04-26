ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

By Bobby G.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

See How Indiana and Surrounding States Have Changed Over the Past 750 Million Years

I'm going to assume we can all look at a map and point to Indiana, Kentucky, or Illinois. Actually, we probably don't even need to look at a map. We can picture the shape of each in our heads. The same goes for the entire United States. We can visualize Florida dangling off the bottom into the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The state of Maine pointing northeast and the curve of the west coast are all pretty easy to "see" in our minds when we think about how the country looks on a map or globe. But as we know, thanks to science, the United States, and frankly every other country and continent in the world hasn't always looked the way they do now. What we may not know is how they looked before they took the shapes we're familiar with. Thanks to a new interactive globe, now we do.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
WTWO/WAWV

What’s the most charming small town in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living. There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico. Digital travel magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Kasem
Q985

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

8 Just-Passed Bills In Kentucky You Should Be Mad About

It happens every year: The legislative session starts out slow. There are some bad ideas being floated around — and some good ones — but they are just that. Ideas. You'd think that the Republican supermajority couldn’t possibly stomach stripping away public assistance, gutting public schools and finding yet another way to restrict abortion in Kentucky, all in one session.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#College#Southern Indiana#Highschool#Hoosiers#The Best High School#U S News#Signature School#Sig School#The Best Charter School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy