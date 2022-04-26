Derrick Henry Buys Ownership Stake in MLS Team

According to Adam Schefter, Titans WR A.J. Brown has been traded to the Eagles. (Adam Schefter) On Thursday, the Eagles traded for Titans WR A.J. Brown. The team moved their picks 18 and 101 for the veteran WR to add him to a room filled with Devonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, and Dallas Goedert. The move corresponds with a four-year, $100 million extension that Brown will sign with the Eagles. The Titans used pick 18 to select Treylon Burks from Arkansas to help replace the veteran WR. Last year with both Brown and Julio Jones off the field, QB Ryan Tannehill averaged only 5.5 yards per attempt on dropbacks. He and the Titans' offense take a major step back as well as Brown himself. With a rushing QB in Jalen Hurts at the helm, Brown figures to remain a low-end WR1 while cutting into Devonta Smith's work. He should find himself as a low-end flex option in PPR leagues.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO