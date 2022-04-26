ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rep. Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to airport

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has been cited for...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Republican senator calls for ethics probe into Madison Cawthorn

By any fair measure, Rep. Madison Cawthorn appears to be in a difficult political position. It was a month ago, for example, when the North Carolina Republican claimed his GOP colleagues had invited him to orgies and did cocaine in his presence. Under intense pressure from his ostensible allies, Cawthorn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Madison, NC
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Capitol Hill
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Hell of a Week

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn simply cannot keep it together right now. The North Carolina congressman, up for reelection and facing several primary opponents in a state where early voting begins on Thursday, was issued a citation by Charlotte police Tuesday for trying to bring a loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WAVY News 10

NC parents concerned about school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro parents are concerned about an after-school Satan club encouraging students at one school to join. Organizers say it’s not about worshipping Satan. They say a 2001 Supreme Court decision made it a matter of free speech. The flier is decorated with a cartoon devil with an eye-catching statement: “Hey kids, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

Racist massacre survivor urges hate crimes law in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the opportunity to make South Carolina the 49th state to pass a hate crimes law nearly gone, supporters turned to one of the survivors of the most heinous racist attack in modern America to make their case. They showed a two-minute video of Polly Sheppard in the Senate chamber where […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy