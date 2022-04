Arkansas football defensive lineman John Ridgeway was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round, No. 178 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ridgeway played one season for the Razorbacks after transferring from Illinois State. He had 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks while getting the majority of his playing time at nose tackle. ...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 23 MINUTES AGO