NY's gas tax 'holiday' ignites fight between consumer allies, climate activists

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to shave 16 cents off the price of a gallon of gas through the end of the year is being booed by climate activists who say the state should be discouraging people to drive. “It’s a dumb decision,” said Alex Beauchamp, the northeast region...

WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Rochester Beacon

Raise the gas tax!

With voters hammered by high inflation, politicians everywhere are looking to play the hero. Greedy capitalists are easy targets for outraged rhetoric, but hot air rarely powers a tangible policy change. Motor fuel and natural gas prices are within reach of policymakers, however. President Joe Biden ordered the release of...
ROCHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How to Legally Get Rid of Old Motor Oil in New York State

Do you often work on your car or do an oil change for your vehicle at home? What do you do with the oil? What do you think that you can do legally with the used oil?. Can you recycle it? Can you just toss it in the trash? Is there some place you can take it? Or maybe you can just let it leak on to the grass? Seriously, what can you legally do with that used motor oil in New York State?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Biden Announces $6 Billion To Revive Dying Nuclear Power Plants

As the US focuses on pushing towards cleaner energy sources, the Biden administration has now pledged $6 billion to save fusion power plants across the nation from closure, reports the Associated Press. This will mark the largest financial investment into old nuclear plants the US has ever made, and will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Biden’s answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

The order is in response to spiking gas prices and supply chain constraints caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s also part of Biden’s broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Is a natural gas crisis coming?

Along with spiking gas prices, President Biden can add natural gas to the trouble list. UNG UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND LP UNIT (POST REV SPLIT) 24.20 +0.22 +0.92%. The cleanest burning fossil fuel is in short supply around the globe, driving U.S. prices up 86% so far this year, flirting with levels we have not seen since 2008.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is launching a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change. A certification and bidding process opened Tuesday for a civil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

