It was 1998 when Janet Jackson purchased a three bedroom, three and a half bathroom apartment on Central Park West for $2.8 million. Now, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the performer has listed the 2,100 square foot home for $8.995 million. The listing comes three years after Jackson last resided in the apartment—according to WSJ, she hasn’t lived there since the pandemic’s onset in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO