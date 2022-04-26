ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Explorers Could Build Bricks on Mars with Bacteria and Pee

By Laurence Tognetti
Universe Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famous Russian rocket scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky once said, “Earth is the cradle of humanity, but one cannot remain in the cradle forever.” Tsiolkovsky is often hailed as one of the fathers of rocketry and cosmonautics and remembered for believing in the dominance of humanity throughout space, also known as anthropocosmism....

www.universetoday.com

Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
The Independent

Astronaut Chris Hadfield says that he has seen ‘countless things in the sky that he cannot explain’

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has said that he has seen “countless things in the sky” that he does not understand.The former astronaut, who served as the commander of the International Space Station and was a fighter pilot in the Canadian air force, made the comment ahead of a United States government report about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) that will be released next month.However Mr Hadfield said that despite such mysteries, “to see something in the sky that you don’t understand and then to immediately conclude that it’s intelligent life from another solar system is the height of foolishness and lack...
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Mysterious Natural Phenomena That Science Cannot Explain

Some of the weirdest and most beautiful sights in the cosmos may be found right here on Earth. Before humans invented the miraculous tool of scientific methodology, we devised a plethora of myths and legends to explain how these phenomena came to be, many of which originated in the spirit world through alien invasions and have played a role in many recent wishful-thinking-based attempts at explanation.
