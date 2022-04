ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man shot and killed in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning was identified. Officers responded to a call at SLU hospital after the man was dropped off with gunshot wounds. Police later learned the shooting happened at the BP gas station in the 2000 block of North Florissant around 1:42 a.m. when Jeffrey Davis, 24, was shot in the stomach and the chest. He died from his injuries.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO