Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA Softball State Tournament is set to begin Friday in Sulphur at Frasch Park as four teams from Southwest Louisiana are among the 28 total teams from the seven non-select classes that will play for the right for a state championship Saturday. The select schools will play their semifinals and championships at St. Julien Park in Broussard on the same days.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO