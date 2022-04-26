Authorities responding to Alpena structure fire

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan student died after he shot himself at an Upper Peninsula school. According to the Michigan State Police, the shooting involving a single male student occurred in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At the time of...
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A massive police scene has shut down Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads in Roseville. UPDATE: 1 dead after being shot by officer in Roseville, police say. Aerial video shows some type of crash took place, but there seems to be more going on...
The Grand Rapids police officer who is accused of shooting a motorist to death earlier this month is a 2014 graduate of Siena Heights University where he was a member of the school’s track and field team. Christopher Schurr was identified as the officer involved in the shooting death...
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize this person? The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re suspected of passing counterfeit bills at several Vandercook Lake businesses. Officials said they do not know who the suspect is and they need the public’s help identifying them. If you know who the person is you’re asked to […]
FLINT, MI – One man was shot and killed, another man is on life support and police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting at a Mt. Morris Township restaurant. Police believe those involved in the Saturday, April 23 shooting at Prime Eight Ten left the scene in a white Dodge Durango, said Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach.
Comments / 0