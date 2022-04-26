ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New England youth activists resist paralyzing climate anxiety with food sustainability

By WSHU
NHPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA survey of 10,000 young people found that climate change is causing severe “eco-anxiety” in young people around the world. Climate news — like the grim UN reports of global warming intensifying— is ripe for “doomscrolling,” a toxic habit of despairing over seemingly endless social media and information...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
attractionmag.com

Climate Change and the Food on Your Plate

Climate change is complex and overwhelming in so many ways. I would be remiss if I didn’t touch on its impact on our food supply. After all, that’s what I write about – food and anything related to food. Climate change is and will play a permeating role in our food quality and availability.
ENVIRONMENT
pewtrusts.org

Pew Launches Blue Carbon Network to Help States Address Climate Change

Coastal wetlands—including seagrass beds, salt marshes, and tidal forested wetlands—can help to protect coastal communities from severe storms and flooding. Because they are also incredibly efficient at capturing and storing carbon, these coastal habitats are natural allies in the fight against climate change. Such carbon stores found in coastal and marine ecosystems are known as blue carbon. Recognizing the climate mitigating role blue carbon can play, The Pew Charitable Trusts began working to protect and restore coastal wetlands in 2018, engaging with agencies, researchers, and stakeholders around the country and the world. In the U.S., our focus is with states since they largely set the policies governing their coastlines.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Easthampton, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Prince Charles Says We Are 'Literally Poisoning Ourselves' in New Speech Urging Climate Action

Prince Charles is urging action to help protect the planet's oceans in a powerful new speech. The royal, who has been a passionate environmentalist since the '70s, gave a pre-recorded address at the Our Ocean Conference, hosted by the small island nation of Republic of Palau, on Wednesday. In his speech, he "prays" for action to help save the world's oceans and its wildlife.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Leadership#United Nations#Climate Movement#Un#Suffolk University
Nature.com

Expanding ocean food production under climate change

As the human population and demand for food grow1, the ocean will be called on to provide increasing amounts of seafood. Although fisheries reforms and advances in offshore aquaculture (hereafter 'mariculture') could increase production2, the true future of seafood depends on human responses to climate change3. Here we investigated whether coordinated reforms in fisheries and mariculture could increase seafood production per capita under climate change. We find that climate-adaptive fisheries reforms will be necessary but insufficient to maintain global seafood production per capita, even with aggressive reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions. However, the potential for sustainable mariculture to increase seafood per capita is vast and could increase seafood production per capita under all but the most severe emissions scenario. These increases are contingent on fisheries reforms, continued advances in feed technology and the establishment of effective mariculture governance and best practices. Furthermore, dramatically curbing emissions is essential for reducing inequities, increasing reform efficacy and mitigating risks unaccounted for in our analysis. Although climate change will challenge the ocean's ability to meet growing food demands, the ocean could produce more food than it does currently through swift and ambitious action to reduce emissions, reform capture fisheries and expand sustainable mariculture operations.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

It's not just climate change driving natural disaster losses

Climate change is contributing to rising losses from natural disasters, including increased damage to physical assets and disruption to business operations. But an underreported driver of losses is the growing number and value of exposed properties, such as those in floodplains. Organizations should set a baseline of risk to understand...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Phys.org

Wildfires in US, Canadian boreal forests could release sizable amount of remaining global carbon budget

A paper by U.S. scientists published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances today finds that fires occurring in U.S. and Canadian boreal forests between now and 2050 could release about 3% of the remaining global carbon budget unless greater investments are made to limit fire size in these carbon-rich forests. The first-of-its-kind study was led by Dr. Carly Phillips, a fellow with the Western States Climate Team at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), and co-authored with a team of researchers from the Woodwell Climate Research Center, Tufts University, Harvard University, the University of California, and Hamilton College.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Protecting species for the good of global climate

When the global community is expected to meet for the second part of the UN Biodiversity Conference in Kunming, China, in autumn, it must also adopt the next generation of UN biodiversity targets. These will then replace the Aichi Targets that were aimed for until 2020—and have hardly been achieved. Twenty-one "Post-2020 Action Targets for 2030" have already been pre-formulated. While they still have to be finally agreed, they aim to reduce potential threats to biodiversity, improve the well-being of humans, and implement tools and solutions for the conservation of biodiversity.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Scientists call for cap on production to end plastic pollution

Now, after the United Nations' historic decision to adopt a global treaty to end plastic pollution earlier this year, governmental negotiations on the agreement are set to begin on May 30th. These will foster intense debates on what kind of measures will be needed to end the pollution of the air, soils, rivers and oceans with plastic debris and microplastics.
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
NHPR

2 progressive House lawmakers are working on a strategy to keep their seats

The threat that Republicans will take over the House of Representatives hovers over the progressive movement of the Democratic Party. There's also a new wave of candidates fighting for congressional seats in the November midterms. Two progressive lawmakers in the House, Democrats Jamie Raskin and Ro Khanna, are working on new strategies they believe will rack up new victories for the party's liberal wing.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy