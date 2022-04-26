ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Chief Officer Awards Finalist Bill Monet: ‘There is No Better Way to Develop Leadership than to Provide People with Clear Objectives Along with the Tools They Need to Achieve Success’

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced March 25, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place live, in-person May 11 at the The Ritz-Carlton in McLean, Virginia. Next is CEO (Private Company, Annual Revenue >$1B) finalist William “Bill” Monet, president...

washingtonexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fengate launches Fengate Distributed Generation Partners, closes on development partnership with 42 Renewables

HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Fengate Asset Management ("Fengate") today announces closing on a new development partnership with 42 Renewables and the launch of Fengate Distributed Generation Partners. With a proven management team and unprecedented demand for renewable energy projects, Fengate Distributed Generation Partners is a new platform focused...
HOUSTON, TX
The Weather Channel

IBM Launches 2022 Call For Code Global Challenge

The competition aims to combat climate change. This year's challenge focuses on sustainability. The winning team will receive $200,000. The 2022 Call for Code Global Challenge, an initiative to combat climate change with open-source-powered technology, is officially underway. The competition was announced Tuesday morning by IBM, along with Call for...
IBM
CNBC

This 33-year-old raised $40 million to give rural farmers solar power and help fight climate change

Samir Ibrahim didn't have a singular "aha" moment that led him to his multimillion-dollar business and a crusade to fight climate change 8,000 miles from his home in Orlando. It's been 10 years since Ibrahim and his co-founder Charles Nichols launched SunCulture, a start-up headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya that helps farmers grow food without relying on rainfall by using solar-powered irrigation systems instead.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Mclean, VA
Business
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Business
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Eric Sweeney Joins CSM As New Executive Director of Public Safety and Preparedness

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has named Eric Sweeney as the college’s new executive director of Public Safety and Preparedness. In this position, Sweeney is responsible for the overall protection of life and property at all CSM locations. Sweeney comes to CSM after a decorated 31-year career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office […] The post Eric Sweeney Joins CSM As New Executive Director of Public Safety and Preparedness appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Independent

The B Corp certified brands doing good for the planet and its people

If you’re looking to make your lifestyle more planet-friendly, there can be a huge amount to consider. Does the brand pay a fair wage? Are its supply chains as sustainable or as transparent as it claims?While you are computing this, there’s also a range of certifications – such as Certified Vegan, Soil Association, and Forest Association – that can make it even more difficult to ascertain exactly what you need to look out for. While these eco-labels offer positive steps, none of them fully encompass what it means for a business to be both ethical and sustainable in all its...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Virginia Natural Gas incorporates artificial intelligence to help protect critical infrastructure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past decade, Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) has continuously worked to modernize its pipeline infrastructure and has coordinated efforts with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, local governments, excavators and Virginia 811 (VA811) to promote safe digging and build awareness of the damage prevention laws that keep customers and communities safe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nonprofitquarterly.org

Riding the Wave: Cooperative Conversion and the Silver Tsunami

Last February, 22 percent of small businesses were forced to shut their doors due to financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brick-and-mortar businesses that lacked the ability to transition to remote work or online operations were forced to shut down. The pandemic also sped up something called the “silver tsunami,” or the mass retirement of baby boomers, many of whom have no succession plans for the businesses they own. Such businesses often don’t have the resources to upskill their workforce or adapt new operating practices to keep up with larger competitors. How does this affect the economy? As small businesses close, profits are pooled more and more in larger corporations, making it more challenging to start businesses and compete in an increasingly uneven marketplace.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy