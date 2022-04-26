Chief Officer Awards Finalist Bill Monet: ‘There is No Better Way to Develop Leadership than to Provide People with Clear Objectives Along with the Tools They Need to Achieve Success’

Last February, 22 percent of small businesses were forced to shut their doors due to financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brick-and-mortar businesses that lacked the ability to transition to remote work or online operations were forced to shut down. The pandemic also sped up something called the “silver tsunami,” or the mass retirement of baby boomers, many of whom have no succession plans for the businesses they own. Such businesses often don’t have the resources to upskill their workforce or adapt new operating practices to keep up with larger competitors. How does this affect the economy? As small businesses close, profits are pooled more and more in larger corporations, making it more challenging to start businesses and compete in an increasingly uneven marketplace.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO