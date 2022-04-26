Grading every Colbert/Tomlin draft since 2007
This weekend’s NFL Draft will be the 16th and final one for the combination of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and outgoing General Manager Kevin Colbert.
The Cook & Joe Show took a look at each draft, going back to 2007 and gave each draft a grade from A+ through F-.
See how Ron Cook and Joe Starkey graded the “Tolbert” era.
2007
1 st – LB Lawrence Timmons
2 nd – DE LaMarr Woodley
3 rd – TE Matt Speath
4 th P Daniel Sepulveda
4 th DT Ryan McBean
5 th G Cameron Stephenson
5 th DB William Gay
7 th WR Dallas Barker
Ron: A
Joe: A
2008
1 st RB Rashard Mendenhall
2 nd WR Limas Sweed
3 rd LB Bruce Davis
4 th T Tony Hills
5 th QB Dennis Dixon
6 th LB Mike Humpal
6 th DB Ryan Mundy
Ron: D
Joe: D-
2009
1 st DE Ziggy Hood
3 rd T Kraig Urbik
3 rd WR Mike Wallace
3 rd DB Keenan Lewis
5 th DB Joe Burnett
5 th RB Frank Summers
6 th DT Ra’Shon Harris
7 th C A.Q. Shipley
7 th TE David Johnson
Ron: D
Joe: D
2010
1 st C Maurkice Pouncey
2 nd DE Jason Worilds
3 rd WR Emmanuel Sanders
4 th DE Thaddeus Gibson
5 th G Chris Scott
5 th DB Crezdon Butler
5 th LB Stevenson Sylvester
6 th RB Jonathan Dwyer
6 th WR Antonio Brown
7 th DT Doug Worthington
Ron: A+
Joe: A+
2011
1 st DE Cam Heyward
2 nd T Marcus Gilbert
3 rd DB Curtis Brown
4 th DB Cortez Allen
5 th LB Chris Carter
6 th G Keith Williams
7 th RB Baron Batch
Ron: B
Joe: B
2012
1 st G David DeCastro
2 nd T Mike Adams
3 rd LB Sean Spence
4 th DT Alameda Ta’amu
5 th RB Chris Rainey
7 th WR Toney Clemons
7 th TE David Paulson
7 th DB Terrence Frederick
7 th T Kelvin Beachum
Ron: C
Joe: B
2013
1 st LB Jarvis Jones
2 nd RB Le’Veon Bell
3 rd WR Markus Wheaton
4 th DB Shamarko Tomas
4 th QB Landry Jones
5 th DB Terry Hawthorne
6 th WR Justin Brown
6 th LB Vince Williams
7 th DT Nick Williams
Ron: C-
Joe: C
2014
1 st LB Ryan Shazier
2 nd DE Stephon Tuitt
3 rd WR Dri Archer
4 th WR Martavis Bryant
5 th DB Shaquille Richardson
5 th OL Wesley Johnson
6 th LB Jordan Zumwalt
6 th DT Daniel McCullers
7 th TE Rob Blanchflower
Ron: B
Joe: B+
2015
1 st OLB Bud Dupree
2 nd CB Senquez Golson
3 rd WR Sammie Coates
4 th CB Doran Grant
5 th TE Jesse James
6 th DT Leterrius Walton
6 th DE Anthony Chickillo
7 th S Gerod Holliman
Ron: C-
Joe: C-
2016
1 st CB Artie Burns
2 nd CB Sean Davis
3 rd DT Javon Hargrave
4 th T Jerald Hawkins
6 th OLB Travis Feeney
7 th WR Demarcus Ayers
7 th OLB Tyler Matakevich
Ron: F
Joe: F
2017
1 st OLB T.J. Watt
2 nd WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
3 rd CB Cameron Sutton
3 rd RB James Conner
4 th QB Josh Dobbs
5 th DB Brian Allen
6 th LS Colin Holba
7 th OLB Kelon Adams
Ron: A+
Joe: A
2018
1 st S Terrell Edumunds
2 nd WR James Washington
3 rd QB Mason Rudolph
3 rd T Chukwuma Okorafor
5 th S Marcus Allen
5 th TE Jaylen Samuels
7 th DT Joshua Frazier
Ron: D+
Joe: F
2019
1 st LB Devin Bush
3 rd WR Diontae Johnson
3 rd CB Justn Layne
4 th RB Benny Snell Jr.
5 th TE Zach Gentry
6 th DE Sutton Smith
6 th DT Isaiah Buggs
6 th LB Ulysees Gilbert
7 th T Derwin Gray
Ron: B
Joe: D-
2020
1 st No Pick – Traded to Miami for S Minkah Fitzpatrick
2 nd WR Chase Claypool
3 rd LB Alex Highsmith
4 th RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
4 th G Kevin Dotson
6 th S Antonie Brooks Jr.
7 th DT Carlos Davis
Ron: B
Joe: B- (after going back and forth between a C+ multiple times)
2021
1 st RB Najee Harris
2 nd TE Pat Freiermuth
3 rd OL Kendrick Green
4 th OL Dan Moore
4 th LB Buddy Johnson
5 th DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
6 th DL Quincy Roche
7 th DE Tre Norwood
7 th P Pressley Harvin III
Ron: B
Joe: A-
Final Grades:
Ron: 80.1 GPA (B-)
Joe: 79 GPA (C+)
