Grading every Colbert/Tomlin draft since 2007

By Andrew Limberg
 2 days ago

This weekend’s NFL Draft will be the 16th and final one for the combination of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and outgoing General Manager Kevin Colbert.

The Cook & Joe Show took a look at each draft, going back to 2007 and gave each draft a grade from A+ through F-.

See how Ron Cook and Joe Starkey graded the “Tolbert” era.

2007

1 st – LB Lawrence Timmons
2 nd – DE LaMarr Woodley
3 rd – TE Matt Speath
4 th P Daniel Sepulveda
4 th DT Ryan McBean
5 th G Cameron Stephenson
5 th DB William Gay
7 th WR Dallas Barker

Ron: A
Joe: A

2008

1 st RB Rashard Mendenhall
2 nd WR Limas Sweed
3 rd LB Bruce Davis
4 th T Tony Hills
5 th QB Dennis Dixon
6 th LB Mike Humpal
6 th DB Ryan Mundy

Ron: D
Joe: D-

2009

1 st DE Ziggy Hood
3 rd T Kraig Urbik
3 rd WR Mike Wallace
3 rd DB Keenan Lewis
5 th DB Joe Burnett
5 th RB Frank Summers
6 th DT Ra’Shon Harris
7 th C A.Q. Shipley
7 th TE David Johnson

Ron: D
Joe: D

2010

1 st C Maurkice Pouncey
2 nd DE Jason Worilds
3 rd WR Emmanuel Sanders
4 th DE Thaddeus Gibson
5 th G Chris Scott
5 th DB Crezdon Butler
5 th LB Stevenson Sylvester
6 th RB Jonathan Dwyer
6 th WR Antonio Brown
7 th DT Doug Worthington

Ron: A+
Joe: A+

2011

1 st DE Cam Heyward
2 nd T Marcus Gilbert
3 rd DB Curtis Brown
4 th DB Cortez Allen
5 th LB Chris Carter
6 th G Keith Williams
7 th RB Baron Batch

Ron: B
Joe: B

2012

1 st G David DeCastro
2 nd T Mike Adams
3 rd LB Sean Spence
4 th DT Alameda Ta’amu
5 th RB Chris Rainey
7 th WR Toney Clemons
7 th TE David Paulson
7 th DB Terrence Frederick
7 th T Kelvin Beachum

Ron: C
Joe: B

2013

1 st LB Jarvis Jones
2 nd RB Le’Veon Bell
3 rd WR Markus Wheaton
4 th DB Shamarko Tomas
4 th QB Landry Jones
5 th DB Terry Hawthorne
6 th WR Justin Brown
6 th LB Vince Williams
7 th DT Nick Williams

Ron: C-
Joe: C

2014

1 st LB Ryan Shazier
2 nd DE Stephon Tuitt
3 rd WR Dri Archer
4 th WR Martavis Bryant
5 th DB Shaquille Richardson
5 th OL Wesley Johnson
6 th LB Jordan Zumwalt
6 th DT Daniel McCullers
7 th TE Rob Blanchflower

Ron: B
Joe: B+

2015

1 st OLB Bud Dupree
2 nd CB Senquez Golson
3 rd WR Sammie Coates
4 th CB Doran Grant
5 th TE Jesse James
6 th DT Leterrius Walton
6 th DE Anthony Chickillo
7 th S Gerod Holliman

Ron: C-
Joe: C-

2016

1 st CB Artie Burns
2 nd CB Sean Davis
3 rd DT Javon Hargrave
4 th T Jerald Hawkins
6 th OLB Travis Feeney
7 th WR Demarcus Ayers
7 th OLB Tyler Matakevich

Ron: F
Joe: F

2017

1 st OLB T.J. Watt
2 nd WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
3 rd CB Cameron Sutton
3 rd RB James Conner
4 th QB Josh Dobbs
5 th DB Brian Allen
6 th LS Colin Holba
7 th OLB Kelon Adams

Ron: A+
Joe: A

2018

1 st S Terrell Edumunds
2 nd WR James Washington
3 rd QB Mason Rudolph
3 rd T Chukwuma Okorafor
5 th S Marcus Allen
5 th TE Jaylen Samuels
7 th DT Joshua Frazier

Ron: D+
Joe: F

2019

1 st LB Devin Bush
3 rd WR Diontae Johnson
3 rd CB Justn Layne
4 th RB Benny Snell Jr.
5 th TE Zach Gentry
6 th DE Sutton Smith
6 th DT Isaiah Buggs
6 th LB Ulysees Gilbert
7 th T Derwin Gray

Ron: B
Joe: D-

2020

1 st No Pick – Traded to Miami for S Minkah Fitzpatrick
2 nd WR Chase Claypool
3 rd LB Alex Highsmith
4 th RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
4 th G Kevin Dotson
6 th S Antonie Brooks Jr.
7 th DT Carlos Davis

Ron: B
Joe: B- (after going back and forth between a C+ multiple times)

2021

1 st RB Najee Harris
2 nd TE Pat Freiermuth
3 rd OL Kendrick Green
4 th OL Dan Moore
4 th LB Buddy Johnson
5 th DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
6 th DL Quincy Roche
7 th DE Tre Norwood
7 th P Pressley Harvin III

Ron: B
Joe: A-

Final Grades:

Ron: 80.1 GPA (B-)
Joe: 79 GPA (C+)

