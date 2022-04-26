ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 person hospitalized after a rollover crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
One person received injuries following a rollover crash Monday morning in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident was reported at about 8:18 a.m. at Maryland Parkway and Franklin Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard. According to the authorities, the driver of the car that flipped over was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the incident caused any other injuries. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear at this time. The identity of the injured victim has not been released. No further details have been shared by the officials.

The crash remains under review.

April 26, 2022

Source: KSNV

