SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Another Massachusetts police officer is now suing gunmaker Sig Sauer, claiming her department-issued handgun fired on its own, hitting her in the leg. Incidents like this have been happening all over the country, with dozens of reports of these guns firing without the trigger being pulled, but they've become particularly common locally in police departments in Somerville and Cambridge.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO