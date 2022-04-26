Project 91 to present first-ever Spring Fest, featuring Jai Wolf, Audien, SNBRN, and more

Click here to read the full article. Netflix and Native woman-led racial and social justice organization IllumiNative today announced the cohort of eight Indigenous producers set to participate in the first-ever IllumiNative Producers Program. Participants will include Ashley Browning (Lovers Cycle), Taylor Hensel (ᎭᏢ ᎢᏁᎾ (Where Are We Going?)), Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Ivan MacDonald (Buffalo Stone), Coyote Park (Destiny in Sedona), Blake Pickens (The Hermit), Mato Standing Soldier (Re:Locate), and Kekama Amona (The Man and the Tree). They were selected from hundreds of applicants based on experience, their commitment to being a lifelong producer, and the type of project they were working on.
The...
Comments / 0