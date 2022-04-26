ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Project 91 to present first-ever Spring Fest, featuring Jai Wolf, Audien, SNBRN, and more

By Alex Lambeau
dancingastronaut.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 7, Project 91 will host the inaugural installment of Spring Fest at the Lefrak Center at Lakeside. The first-year, single-day festival will bring Jai Wolf, Audien, SNBRN, Frank Walker, and Madds to Brooklyn,...

dancingastronaut.com

