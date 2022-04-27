UMB Bank (UMBF) Tops Q1 EPS by 50c

Towne Bank TOWN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Towne Bank beat estimated earnings by 8.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.58. Revenue was down $17.10 million from the same...
Erste Group Bank EBKDY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Erste Group Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45. Erste Group Bank bulls will hope to hear the company...
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Farmers National Banc FMNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Farmers National Banc beat estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $13.09 million from...
United Rentals URI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 14.83%, reporting an EPS of $5.73 versus an estimate of $4.99. Revenue was up $467.00 million from the same...
Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blackstone Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.63. Revenue was up $24.57 million from...
Syneos Health SYNH reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Syneos Health beat estimated earnings by 6.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.95. Revenue was up $127.00 million from the same...
Newell Brands NWL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Newell Brands beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $100.00 million from the same...
NexPoint Real Estate NREF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NexPoint Real Estate beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $17.00 million from...
West Pharmaceutical Servs WST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Pharmaceutical Servs beat estimated earnings by 8.49%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $2.12. Revenue was up $49.30 million from...
Imperial Oil IMO reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Imperial Oil missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.62. Revenue was up $4.50 billion from the same...
Eastern Bankshares EBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastern Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 18.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $19.24 million from the same...
Entasis Therapeutics Hldg ETTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg missed estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was down $0.00 from the...
Gilead Sciences GILD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gilead Sciences beat estimated earnings by 17.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.8. Revenue was up $167.00 million from the same...
FS Bancorp FSBW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FS Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 14.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was down $4.54 million from the same...
FirstService FSV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FirstService beat estimated earnings by 2.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $123.51 million from the same period last...
Teleflex TFX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teleflex beat estimated earnings by 4.73%, reporting an EPS of $2.88 versus an estimate of $2.75. Revenue was up $7.79 million from the same period last...
Colgate-Palmolive CL reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colgate-Palmolive missed estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.75. Revenue was up $55.00 million from the same period last...
