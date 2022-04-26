Men’s rugby club heads to National D1 AA Championship
csufresno.edu
3 days ago
The Fresno State men’s rugby club team won the West Coast Championship title last week, defeating Western Washington 52-15. This win advances the ‘Dogs to the National D1 AA Championship on April 30 in Arlington, Texas, against Kansas. This will be the first time in program history that...
LAS VEGAS — Cold Spring native Matt Waletzko became the second ROCORI graduate to ever hear his name called in the NFL draft, selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round on Saturday.
Waltezko, a 6'7, 312-pound offensive lineman, started four seasons on the University of North Dakota's offensive line. He was named...
Clemson has landed in another 2023 four-star recruits’ top choices as in-state prospect Markee Anderson announced his top four schools on Twitter this Saturday.
Playing out of Dorman high school in Roebuck, South Carolina, the offensive lineman is a coveted recruit for the Tigers. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Anderson is the No.149 national prospect and the No.7 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class.
The four schools Anderson announced he would be choosing between are Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, and South Carolina. Based on the school choices, it seems he wants to stay closer to home, which should give the Tigers an excellent opportunity to land the highly touted offensive lineman.
Top 4 list Clemson🟠🟣LSU🟣🟡UNC🔵⚪️USC🔴⚫️(Alphabetical Order)(Still changing)@Dorman_OL @DormanAthletics @UnderArmour @HighSchoolBlitz @PalmettoPrepsSC @Rivals pic.twitter.com/Mzs7BI0tch
— Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) April 30, 2022
List
Andrew Booth Jr.'s top highlights at Clemson
Comments / 1