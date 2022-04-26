Former Fresno State players return for alumni day

With spring football in full swing, the Bulldogs welcomed back over 100 alumni into Bulldog Stadium to watch them perform drills and have an intrasquad scrimmage. Notable alumni, including KeeSean Johnson, Dante Marsh, former coach Tim Simons, and Johnny Johnson and Juan Rodriguez from last year’s team were on...
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local sports icon gave a speech to the student body of a high school in Madera on Wednesday. Lorenzo Neal spoke to a crowded gym inside Matilda Torres High School on topics including personal responsibility, the importance of leadership, and leaving a legacy in their school community. “It’s just great […]
Clemson has landed in another 2023 four-star recruits’ top choices as in-state prospect Markee Anderson announced his top four schools on Twitter this Saturday.
Playing out of Dorman high school in Roebuck, South Carolina, the offensive lineman is a coveted recruit for the Tigers. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Anderson is the No.149 national prospect and the No.7 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class.
The four schools Anderson announced he would be choosing between are Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, and South Carolina. Based on the school choices, it seems he wants to stay closer to home, which should give the Tigers an excellent opportunity to land the highly touted offensive lineman.
Top 4 list Clemson🟠🟣LSU🟣🟡UNC🔵⚪️USC🔴⚫️(Alphabetical Order)(Still changing)@Dorman_OL @DormanAthletics @UnderArmour @HighSchoolBlitz @PalmettoPrepsSC @Rivals pic.twitter.com/Mzs7BI0tch
— Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) April 30, 2022
List
Andrew Booth Jr.'s top highlights at Clemson
Comments / 0