Royals-White Sox game moved Wednesday due to chilly weather

By Larry Hawley
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — As it almost always does in April, a few Chicago White Sox games at Guaranteed Rate Field are going to get moved around due to the weather.

That will be the case for Wednesday, where a chilly forecast has pushed the team’s start time from night to day.

On Tuesday afternoon, the White Sox announced that their game with the Kansas City Royals scheduled for Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. will instead be played at 1:10 p.m. due to a forecast of cold weather for the original start time.

Temperatures are not predicted to get out of the 30s all day on Wednesday in the Chicago area. No ticket exchange is needed, and parking lots will open at 11:10 a.m. with the gates opening at 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City Royals unveil City Connect uniforms

This is the second of a seven-game homestand for the White Sox that starts on Tuesday night against Kansas City at 6:10 p.m. and will be followed by back-to-back 1:10 p.m. starts Wednesday and Thursday.

The return home is much needed for a White Sox team that had a terrible road trip where they lost three games to the Guardians and three to the Twins. It’s part of a seven-game losing streak that extends back to the last homestand as the team currently sits at 6-9 on the season.

Meanwhile, this is the last away series for the Royals before returning to Kauffman Stadium. They’re coming off a four-game losing streak after getting trumped in a three-game Mariners series in Seattle.

Read more Kansas City Royals stories on FOX4 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

FOX4 News Kansas City

