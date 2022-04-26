ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Digital Thief Uses Instagram Phishing Link To Lift $1M Worth of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJUs0_0fKuVOpF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXRvN_0fKuVOpF00

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Count us in the group of people who still have no idea how NFTs work, but this latest cyber heist involving the latest blockchain craze is eye-opening.

Spotted on The Verge , a thief stole NFTs worth millions of dollars by using the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s (BAYC) official Instagram account to share a phishing link that lifted tokens out of users’ crypto wallets. Bored Ape Yacht Club confirmed the intrusion via Twitter, writing in a tweet Monday morning (Apr.25), “There is no mint going on today. It looks like BAYC Instagram was hacked. Do not mint anything, click links, or link your wallet to anything.”

In response to BAYC’s tweet, a user who goes by the handle @jatuur shared a photo of what the link looked like and it does look very official. Based on more responses, Bored Ape Yacht Club’s warning tweet came too late because many people are claiming to have lost tokens. A screenshot shared by another Twitter user showed an OpenSea account taking well over a dozen NFTs from Bored Ape, Mutant Ape, and Bored Ape Kennel Club projects users who clicked the link and connected their wallets. Each of the NFTs is worth six figures based on their most recent sale price.

Per The Verge :

The lowest priced Ape, #7203 , last sold four months ago for 47.9 ETH — equivalent to $138,000 at current exchange price. Ape #6778 was last sold for 88.88 ETH ($256,200), while Ape #6178 sold for 90 ETH or $259,400. And Bored Ape #6623 was the most valuable of all, sold three months ago for 123 ETH ($354,500) — meaning that collectively the total value of the four stolen Apes is just over $1 million.

The hacker’s OpenSea account was banned, OpenSea head of communications Allie Mack confirmed to The Verge. The hacker’s wallet can still be viewed on other platforms and had 134 NFTs, four of them from Bored Ape Yacht Club.

This latest scam questions the security of crypto wallets because NFTs are stored on smartphone wallets rather than more secure options. So beware and keep an eye on your crypto wallets because your tokens are not safe.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Wallets#Phishing#Smartphone#Digital Thief#Nurphoto Getty Count#Bayc Instagram#Ape Yacht Club#Opensea
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Claims His Family Is In ‘Danger’ When ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On New Song

Kanye West has never been one to shy away from confessional, poignant lyricism, and the rapper was just featured on two new tracks with family-related lyrics that fans continue to analyze. The Donda musician, 44, collaborated with fellow rapper Pusha T on two songs off his new record, It’s Almost Dry, released last week. The first, “Dreamin of the Past” is upbeat, with a classic Donny Hathaway sample and West (legally known as Ye) raps the fourth verse. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” Ye raps, “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Rick Ross Adds A Camouflaged Tank To His Fleet Of Vehicles [Video]

Rick Ross continues to treat himself. He recently added a camouflaged tank to his already impressive fleet of vehicles at his Promise Land estates. As per Complex the self-proclaimed biggest boss is clearly on another level when it comes to the automobile owners in the Hip-Hop industry. On Thursday, April 21 he revealed that he purchased […]
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy