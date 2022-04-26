Divorce Photographer Allie Siarto Reinvents Clients With Empowering Photos

Photo: OAWRS/Allie Siarto

Allie Siarto began her photography career as a wedding photographer until COVID-19 turned her business upside down. When most of her wedding income was lost in 2020, she began photographing headshots and personal photos.

It wasn’t long before Siarto realized that some of her clients were trying to rebrand themselves following their divorce, which sparked the idea for her to begin shooting divorce photographs. Her business just launched in February and her business is booming with the unique and empowering motive to these photos.

According to her website , “To be clear—you don’t have to be going through a divorce to book this session. This session is set up for those who are seeking to revive self confidence and honor themselves after spending so much time putting energy into everyone else. My intent is to create the empowerment of boudoir photography while creating images that can be shared with the world.”

The photographer spoke to Ryan Seacrest on-air all about this unique business and how it is helping build confidence for all those she photographs.

Check out Allie Siarto’s website and listen to her full interview for more: