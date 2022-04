Click here to read the full article. Film producer Ma Aeint has been sentenced to three years of jail, with hard labor, by a court in Yangon, Myanmar. Ma Aeint is the producer of the film “Money Has Four Legs,” which was directed by Maung Sun and began screening at festivals in 2020 before Myanmar suffered a military coup in early 2021. The pair also co-wrote the script, which centers on a filmmaker coming to terms with the realities of making a debut film and facing down censorship authorities. The criminal case was not directly related to the film, though it may...

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO