ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man in date night suit jumps in water to save submerged driver

By Andrew Dorn, Rudabeh Shahbazi
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRbZX_0fKuSTAh00

( NewsNation ) — An Indiana man is in the market for a new date night suit after running fully clothed into a pond to save a driver trapped in a partially submerged pickup.

Branden Delk was driving home from a date with his fiancé in Northwest Indiana when something caught his attention.

It was a pickup on its side, partially submerged in a retention pond. So he decided to pull over and make sure everything was ok.

Estate sale at home of Alex Trebek gives fans chance to take home history

There were no first responders on the scene but the car’s headlights were on, as if someone could be trapped inside. Suddenly the pickup began honking and Delk jumped into action.

“My first instinct immediately kicked in and in my suit I ran right into the water and climbed on top of the car,” Delk said.

His instinct was correct. There was a man trapped with water filling in around him.

With no time to spare, Delk began looking for something that could break the window and free the driver.

“We had a big street sign where I attempted to shatter it, as well as a rock but nothing was going,” he said.

Under the darkness of night and with air bags deployed, Delk couldn’t tell if the man was safe.

Musk’s Twitter takeover may happen as early as today

“The whole time that we’re trying to get this person out, we have no clue what the state of this person’s condition is. All we know is that they’re honking for their life,” he said.

A few minutes later a police officer arrived and the two were able to smash the window with a baton and pull the man to safety. Luckily, he was still alive and didn’t have serious injuries.

Delk’s fiancée Sierria Hale, said the act of bravery is part of who he is.

“He’s the most selfless person I know and that’s why I love him so much,” said Hale.

It’s still unclear what caused the accident but Delk is hoping he can meet the man he helped to make sure he’s ok.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
InspireMore

Amazon Driver Spots Man Collapsing In Driveway And Jumps To Deliver Lifesaving Help.

Every once in a while, delivery drivers find themselves in a position to deliver a lot more than just packages. Amazon driver Priscilla was driving through a Graham, Washington neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon when she saw a man fall from the driver’s side of his vehicle onto the pavement of his driveway. The man, Donald Crisman, was in the midst of a medical emergency.
GRAHAM, WA
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Accident
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Second victim in Thruway fatal crash identified

New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy