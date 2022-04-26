ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Wears White to Son's Wedding

Is it okay to take petty revenge against someone who is also being petty?. As if planning a wedding wasn't difficult enough, loved ones will always have opinions or suggestions to impose on the engaged couple. In many cases, it is often the mothers of the bride and groom who will have the loudest and most insistent demands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
InspireMore

25 Characteristics Of A Husband Who Truly Loves His Wife

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Many years ago, I met a quiet freshman in high school named Kevin. He started dating Allie when they were just fourteen. Four years later, they were still dating and I asked Kevin, who had just graduated, to help me lead a cabin of guys for a week at summer camp. Every single day while he was away at camp he wrote Allie a letter. I was amazed at his level of devotion and thoughtfulness. The fact that he exercised that level of maturity at age eighteen made it even more amazing. Kevin and Allie continued to date through college and beyond. Today they have been married for seven years and have three kids. Kevin continues to consistently show the characteristics of a man who loves his wife in the same way he did when they were high school sweethearts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Boston Globe

Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot

When asked if she had put cannabis in the food, Svoboda said "yes," smiling and acting as though she had given Cady a "gift." Jeffrey Belmonte feasted on meatballs, Caesar salad and bread with herb dip at his wife’s cousin’s wedding in Longwood, Fla. – and then felt strange, tingly and fidgety. His sister-in-law also became dizzy and found herself on her hands and knees, vomiting up her dinner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

The bride didn't introduce the groom to her parents until the wedding shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently learned that my aunt didn't introduce her fiancé to my grandparents until the day of her wedding shower. According to my mother, my aunt proudly wore her diamond ring throughout her engagement, and her wedding plans weren't a surprise to my grandparents. In fact, my grandparents paid for all the wedding preparations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cory Lee#Marriages

Comments / 0

Community Policy