Union County, SD

County continues fairground discussions

By Beth Sherard-Fennel times1@iw.net
leadercourier-times.com
 2 days ago

At their April 19 meeting, in an effort to be proactive instead of reactive, the Union County Commissioners discussed the fairground property and the upcoming meeting between county, Farmer’s Coop Society (FCS) and City of Alcester representatives. On March 22, John McDaniel, CEO of FCS, informed the commissioners...

Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: South Dakota's Amendment C and what it really does

South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen was in Yankton last week mainly to give his postmortem on the recently completed legislative session, but he also took aim at an issue that will be before voters — that is, ALL voters — in the June primary. He...
YANKTON, SD
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE

