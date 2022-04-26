Firefighters battling 15-acre wildland fire in Fresno County
Firefighters are battling a wildland fire burning in Fresno County. Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to Cobblestone Lane and Thermal Road, located about four miles from the community of Minkler. Officials said the fire had burned about 15 acres of grass. One structure is threatened. Crews have called for additional firefighters to respond and another aircraft for air attacks. This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
