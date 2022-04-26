Yama Sushi has plans for new location in Peoria

Yama Sushi & Asian Cuisine is expecting to open a new Peoria location of the restaurant in June.

An exact date has not been set yet, but permitting for the new location is underway in Park West at 9788 W. Northern Avenue #1450.

The city recently green-lit a New Restaurant (Series 12) Liquor License, with final approval from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

A Series 12 Restaurant license is a non-transferable license that allows for the restaurant to sell and serve all types of spirituous liquor solely for consumption on the premises. The license requires that at least 40% of the restaurant’s gross revenue comes from the sale of food. Failure to meet the 40% food requirement may result in revocation of the license.

Yama Sushi also has locations in Phoenix, Chandler and Scottsdale.

The restaurant offers authentic Japanese cuisine and fresh tasting sushi, as well as affordable prices for eat-in or take-out meals, according to their website.