With properties that mix history with modern style, Boston is one of the country's most exciting hotel destinations right now. Here's how to plan your trip. Boston, though not a big city, has always been the site of nation-shaping events, from the Tea Party (the 1773 version) and Paul Revere's ride to the growth of the biotech industry. In the 19th century, it was home to the elegant American aristocrats painted by John Singer Sargent and written about by Edith Wharton (who lamented that, while in New York she was too intelligent to be considered fashionable, in Boston she was too fashionable to be considered intelligent).

5 DAYS AGO