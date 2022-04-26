ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Mark A. Richmond

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FULTON – Mark A. Richmond, 62, of Fulton, New York, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born January 13, 1960 in Fulton to Roy and Frances Richmond. Mark was the owner/operator of Tru-Mark Construction...

oswegocountytoday.com

Oswego County Today

Roy L. Kemp

FULTON – Roy L. “Blaze” Kemp, 67, of Fulton, New York, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, New York, after a long illness. Roy was born in Fulton to the late Leroy and Ellen (Hough) Kemp. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Roy was a 1973 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, Fulton. He was past employed with Nestle Co., Fulton and local farms.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Lawrence J. Ostness

FULTON – Lawrence J. Ostness, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born in 1958, in Kokomo, Indiana, a son to the late Leonard and Nancy Howard Ostness. Larry worked for many years as an engineer at Black Clawson in Fulton. He enjoyed sailing, woodworking and golfing.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

James V. Terramiggi

FULTON – James V. Terramiggi, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home after a long illness on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with his daughter by his side. Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Joseph and Virginia (Alfano) Terramiggi. Jim was a lifelong resident of Fulton and graduated from Fulton High School in 1968. After graduation, he was drafted by the US Army and served during the Vietnam War where he was a recipient of two bronze stars.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Albert A. Fiorini

FULTON – Albert A. Fiorini, 83, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. From Fulton, New York, Albert was a first generation Italian-American, born to Angelo & Elena Fiorini on May 23, 1938, the third of four sons. He married the love of his life, Diane Collar from Baldwinsville, NY, and had two children before relocating to Peachtree City, GA in 1977.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Hazel Holmes

OSWEGO – Hazel Holmes, 92, of Oswego, New York, died on April 24, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lillian (Pluff) Harding. Hazel worked in Food Service at the Oswego Hospital. A strong believer in the importance of giving back, she was an active volunteer both in and outside of the Oswego community.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Catherine Marie Langdon

FULTON – Catherine Marie “Cathy” Langdon, 88, of Fulton, New York, passed away February 27, 2022. She will be buried 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with Father John Canorro giving the final rite of committal. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc.,...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

William J. Salmonsen

FULTON – William J. “Bill” Salmonsen formerly of Fulton, New York, will be buried 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28 at Fairdale Cemetery. A Graveside Service will be officiated by Rev. Linda Harris. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Angel M. Perez III

FULTON – Angel M. Perez III, age 40 of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, April Perez; children, Paige Thomas, Jayden Perez, and Naileen Perez; parents, Aida Gonzalez, and Angel M. Perez II; siblings, Giovanni Perez, Marielena Perez, Iraida Gonzalez, Ligia Perez, Anthony Perez, Jade Raymos, and Bryan Raymos; grandchild, August Jones; best friend and brother, Jamie Fischel; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Gerald R. Sweeting

OSWEGO – Gerald R. Sweeting, 78, of Oswego, New York, passed on April 24, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late William and Nona (Sheridan) Sweeting. Gerald worked as a laborer for the Labor Local 214 in Oswego. He met and married his wife Elsie Ingerson and they raised two sons, Jerry Jr. and Scott.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Ronald E. Ferraro

FULTON – Ronald E. Ferraro, U.S. Army retired, 79, of Fulton, New York, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born October 26, 1942 in Oswego, New York, to Onofrio and Sarah Ferraro. He was a Vietnam War veteran and was proud to serve his country for 21 years in the U.S. Army. Following his retirement from the military, Ron accepted a position as a custodian with the Phoenix School District and retired after 20 years of service.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Bret L. Avery

FULTON – Bret L. Avery, 63, of Fulton, New York, died unexpectedly Sunday April 24, 2022, at his home. Bret was born in Fulton the son of Ernest Avery of Maine and Laura Maryon of North Carolina. He was a former employee of the Laborers Local in Meridan, Connecticut. Bret was an outstanding father, and loved his family time grilling food for everyone. He loved vacationing with his family at Myrtle Beach where they would watch the dolphins.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

C. Theresa Vescio

OSWEGO – Graveside services for C. Theresa Vescio, 93, of Oswego, New York, who died February 3, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor, will be Friday April 29, 2022 at 11:15 a.m., in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, New York. The arrangements are in care of the Sugar & Scanlon...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Gerald J. Gibeau

SCHENECTADY, NY – Gerald “Gerry” J. Gibeau, 77, of Schenectady, New York, passed peacefully at home with his wife by his side after enduring a short illness. Gerry was born in Syracuse, New York, to the late Mildred (Williams) Ungleich and Osias Leonard Gibeau. He was a past resident of New Hampshire, Fort Plain, New York, for 19 years prior to moving to Schenectady three years ago.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Oswego County Today

Sharon L. Smith

OSWEGO – Sharon L. Smith, 77, of the Town of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 19, 2022, after a short illness at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Duffy and Helen Bacon. She was a graduate of the Red Creek High School and had attended the University of Buffalo and CCBI.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Katherine J. Saltalamachia

OSWEGO – Katherine J. Saltalamachia, 73, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly on April 21, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Kathy was the daughter of the late Helen (North) and Charles E. Raby Jr. Kathy graduated from St. Paul’s Academy and was a graduate of Oswego High School. She went...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Judy A. Haskin

FULTON – Judy A. Haskin, 81, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wesley Health Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. She was a resident of the Home of the Good Shephard, an assisted living facility in Malta, New York. Judy was born in 1940, in Fulton, New York, a daughter to the late Floyd and Anita Ingamells Haskin. She grew up in Fulton and graduated from Fulton High School in 1958. While at Fulton High School, she participated in Journalism Club, Business Club, Girl Scouts and FTA. Outside of high school, Judy participated in Athena Triangle and was Beloved Queen.
FULTON, NY
