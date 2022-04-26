Mark A. Richmond

FULTON – James V. Terramiggi, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home after a long illness on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with his daughter by his side. Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Joseph and Virginia (Alfano) Terramiggi. Jim was a lifelong resident of Fulton and graduated from Fulton High School in 1968. After graduation, he was drafted by the US Army and served during the Vietnam War where he was a recipient of two bronze stars.

FULTON, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO