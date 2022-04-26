Uniqlo And Marni Are Collaborating On A Spring 2022 Collection

Everywhere you look, the goth revival is in full swing. It’s on the runways, in collections including those by Balenciaga, Rick Owens, and Givenchy. It’s on magazine covers: Kendall Jenner for Vogue Spain, Selena Gomez for Elle, and NYLON’s very own cover star Lily Collins. And Robert Pattinson in The Batman is the blockbuster tortured goth boy of the moment. TikTok is enamored with dark academia and gothcore looks that incorporate everything from Victorian corsets to chunky loafers and gothic nails. And celebrities such as Halsey and Phoebe Bridgers, not to mention the rise of the goth girlfriend with Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, are paving the way. Regardless of the time of year, you can embody the angsty, morbid style aesthetic — dark skies and gray clouds are by no means a prerequisite to dress for the dark side.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO