Montgomery County, TN

Austin Peay’s Plant the Campus Red brightens campus for spring

By Courtesy APSU
The Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago

Austin Peay’s 23rd annual Plant the Campus Red brightened up the University on Thursday, April 21, with about 10 teams of faculty, staff, students and community members volunteering to plant flowers, trees and shrubs across campus.

This beautification project began in 1999 following the tornado that damaged campus as a way to commemorate the event and help the Austin Peay community foster a deeper connection to the University.

“It is an all-inclusive volunteer event where faculty, staff, students and the community with the Montgomery County Master Gardeners all have a chance to volunteer together,” Wes Powell, APSU director of landscape and grounds, said. “That’s one of my favorite parts about it. And it brightens up the campus for the spring. We try and get it a couple of weeks before graduation so everything is nice.”

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Austin Peay’s Plant the Campus Red brightens campus for spring

The Leaf-Chronicle

