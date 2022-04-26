ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers place Victor Caratini on the COVID-19 injured list and recall catcher Alex Jackson from Nashville

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
PITTSBURGH – Roster moves have been few and far between so far this season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

But they were forced to make one Tuesday at the outset of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park as they placed catcher Victor Caratini on the COVID-19 injured list and recalled catcher Alex Jackson from Class AAA Nashville.

Caratini played Monday in the Brewers' 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants and traveled with the team to Pittsburgh.

He was hitting .238 with one home run and one run batted in over eight games since the Brewers acquired him from the San Diego Padres in an April 6 trade after Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games after a positive PED test.

Manager Craig Counsell didn't have a lot of detail surrounding Caratini's absence, but players are no longer tested unless they either have symptoms or are deemed a close contact of someone who has.

He could theoretically return in a few days if he returns consecutive negative tests more than 24 hours apart.

Jackson, 26, was hitting .229 with two homers and 10 RBI in 10 games at Nashville.

Selected sixth in the 2014 draft, Jackson has hit .132 in 61 major-league games since debuting in 2019.

“It will be a scramble today for him to get here," Counsell said before the game.

"He’s going to have to catch at some point, so we’ll probably put it off for a couple of days and then he’ll get in a game. We’ll get him as ready as we can and learn as much as he can, and he’ll be fine."

Last season Jackson hit .137 with three homers and 12 RBI in 52 games split between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. He was acquired from the Marlins on April 6 in exchange for a pair of minor-leaguers, meaning the next time Counsell sees him in a Milwaukee uniform will be the first time.

“He’s been in Nashville since the start of the season. That’s what we know. He’s been in the big leagues. We didn’t pull him out of fantasy camp," Counsell quipped. “I mean, this is a young catcher. That was one of the things we were interested in. It’s still a very young player, a very high draft pick in the amateur world.

"Still, with catchers, it can take a little bit. We feel this is a talented kid who still made it to the big leagues pretty fast and has some room to become a better baseball player."

You can always come home

Milwaukee's charter flight touched down around midnight Tuesday and not long thereafter Andrew McCutchen was asleep in his own bed.

"Landed and went straight there," said McCutchen, who lives about a half-hour away from PNC Park. "It’s nice to be back, nice to be home.

"My kids have been here all season, and my wife, so I haven’t seen them. It’s nice to be able to be with them again and all of that."

McCutchen is a Pirates legend whose best season came in 2013 when he was named the National League's most valuable player.

He'd been back twice since he was traded by Pittsburgh in January 2018, both with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 and ’21.

"Yep, always. That’ll never change," McCutchen said when asked if returning to PNC Park was still special to him. "To have the nostalgia of walking out there even though it’s on the opposing side – you’re still going to feel things that you don’t feel unless you were here.

"It’s always good to be able to come back and be around the ballpark, experience it, see the fans, interact with the fans and be home."

McCutchen made some waves on Twitter coming out of spring training asking for help finding a place to live in Milwaukee . But that's just during the season, as his permanent home will remain in suburban Pittsburgh.

McCutchen's wife, Maria, is from DuBois, Pennsylvania, and the couple has two young sons and a daughter.

"We made the decision prior to getting married that this was where we want to live," he said. "Regardless of what happens, regardless of if I’m not here, all things considered, this is it. We made that decision before we got married."

Prospect undergoes knee surgery

The Brewers announced hard-throwing prospect Abner Uribe will miss 6-8 months after undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee.

Uribe, a right-hander who has topped out at 103 mph with his fastball , had four strikeouts and four walks in three innings over two appearances this season with the Class AA Biloxi Shuckers.

"No single incident or mechanism of injury," said Tom Flanagan, vice president of minor-league operations.  "It has bothered him recently and it had to be taken care of.

"Very tough break for Abner, as he has been impressive."

Uribe made his Cactus League debut for the Brewers this spring, pitching one-third of an inning and impressing Counsell in the process.

Teams get OK to keep 14 pitchers

Major League Baseball and the players association agreed Tuesday to allow teams to carry up to 14 pitchers from May 2-29 for "player health purposes" after previously agreeing coming out of spring training to a 13-pitcher limit beginning May 2.

“We’re happy with it," said Counsell, whose team features 15 pitchers  "I think flexibility is something I’m always going to be in favor of. The 13 pitchers, I think, is a significant rule change. This will put (roster moves) off a little longer.

"I think it’s led to less roster moves for us, for sure. (It) will be our first roster move, and it’s not because of a health situation. It’s affected that, for sure. Our bullpen has functioned not really how I expected it because we’ve gotten such good performances the last 10 days out of our starting pitchers."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers place Victor Caratini on the COVID-19 injured list and recall catcher Alex Jackson from Nashville

