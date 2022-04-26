ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 68-Year-Old Woman In Chelsea

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uhiqn_0fKuL9SL00

CHELSEA (CBS) – An 18-year-old Lynn man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a grandmother in Chelsea last Thursday. Police say Jefferson Barrillas is accused of firing a gun on Washington Ave.

A 68-year-old woman was shot as she was getting into her car. Police said the suspect was shooting at another car when the woman was hit.

The next day, police said Barrillas was operating a rented Zip Car and struck a detective who was trying to stop him. The detective received minor injuries.

Barrillas was arrested Tuesday in Malden. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Boston Police Locate Missing 9-Year-Old And 11-Year-Old

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they found two missing children who had not been seen since Saturday evening. The 11-year-old and nine-year-old were located a few hours after police alerted the public Sunday evening. The pair was reported missing after they were last seen at about 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, walking in the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together. Police did not provide any more details.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Authorities make arrest in 1988 killing of 11-year-old girl

An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl found stabbed to death in a Massachusetts railyard, authorities said Wednesday.Marvin C. McClendon Jr., 74, faces a murder charge in the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said at a news conference.He was arrested at his home in Bremen, Alabama, and is being held on a fugitive charge pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday. He will be arraigned in Massachusetts at a date to be determined.The district attorney’s office did not know if he had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Chelsea, MA
City
Washington, MA
Chelsea, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Malden, MA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Ave#Violent Crime#Chelsea District Court
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Boston

Man Killed In Roxbury Shooting Close To Trotter Elementary School

ROXBURY (CBS) — A man was killed in a shooting in Roxbury Wednesday morning that took place near Trotter Elementary School. Boston Police were called around 11:30 a.m. to Wabeno and Wyoming streets, where they found a man, believed to be in his mid-50s, with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police tape blocked off the road after the shooting, and Trotter Elementary was briefly put on lockdown. “The Trotter School was put on safe mode during this. We’ve cleared the area, and there is no threat to the school. But out of an abundance of caution, the school...
BOSTON, MA
GreenwichTime

State police: Five motorcycles involved in weekend crash

WOODSTOCK — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and five motorcycles left several people seriously injured over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday on Pulpit Rock Road in Woodstock, according to a post on the Thompsonville Moose Riders Facebook page. The post said...
WOODSTOCK, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman At Red Roof In Milford

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in a hotel room and not allowing her to leave. The New Haven County incident took place in Milford on Friday, April 22. When police arrived at the Red Roof Inn, 10 Rowe Ave., an investigation found Troy Gosbin, age...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy