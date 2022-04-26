Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 68-Year-Old Woman In Chelsea

CHELSEA (CBS) – An 18-year-old Lynn man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a grandmother in Chelsea last Thursday. Police say Jefferson Barrillas is accused of firing a gun on Washington Ave.

A 68-year-old woman was shot as she was getting into her car. Police said the suspect was shooting at another car when the woman was hit.

The next day, police said Barrillas was operating a rented Zip Car and struck a detective who was trying to stop him. The detective received minor injuries.

Barrillas was arrested Tuesday in Malden. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Wednesday.