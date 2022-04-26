ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-year-old girl dies after school bus hits her near Fort Worth area

PARKER COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A 6-year-old died after she was hit by a school bus on Monday afternoon near Fort Worth.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle a neighborhood around seven miles southwest of downtown Weatherford in Parker County, according to our NBC affiliate KXAS .

According to a statement obtained by KXAS from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Brock Independent School District bus stopped and offloaded several students. As the bus began to move, it hit the girl, DPS said.

DPS said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office identified the girl as Emory Sayre.

A Brock ISD spokesman confirmed to KXAS that the girl attended the district and that no other students were hurt.

We are deeply saddened to confirm reports that a student was involved in a school bus accident this afternoon. No other students were injured. We are working through the accident with local law enforcement and school administrators but our focus remains on the healing of one of our own at this time. Please join us by adding this student to your thoughts and prayers. Campus Counselors and Crisis Support Teams will be on campuses tomorrow.

Brock ISD

KXAS added that campus counselors and crisis support teams were at the child’s campus during classes on Tuesday.

“There are really no words to describe the sadness that is felt across Brock ISD today. Our hearts remain shattered at the loss of a Brock Eagle yesterday afternoon. We continue to lift this family, and their loved ones up in our thoughts and prayers,” the school district said in Facebook post .

Brock ISD said that an account for the family was opened at First Financial Bank in Brock to help them. They added that local churches have organized a candlelight prayer vigil planned for Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. at the Brock Elementary Campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

