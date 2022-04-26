ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Central Illinois man charged with felony domestic battery

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man is facing felony charges after being accused of strangling a family or household member. Harrison Cole, 30, was charged...

