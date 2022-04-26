Central Illinois man charged with felony domestic battery

Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too. Preview of African American Civil War nurse presentation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marlene Rivero will be portraying African American Civil...
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An autopsy has been conducted to determine the cause of death for an inmate at the Morgan County Jail in Jacksonville. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested to investigate the in-custody death of 40-year-old Brian C. Downs. On...
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who opened fire at Mattoon High School when he was a minor will serve 25 years in prison after violating the terms of his juvenile sentence. Josiah J. Lyons, 19, was 15 years old when the shooting occurred at the school in 2017. He was sentenced to juvenile detention in 2018.
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -Police arrest a Mattoon woman after she kicked an officer while trying to escape from handcuffs, per officials. According to Mattoon Police, Britney J. York 26, of Mattoon, was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say the arrest occurred on April...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A Georgia mom accused of starving her daughter to death will not serve time in jail. Instead, a judge sentenced 30-year-old Porscha Mickens of Buford, Ga., to 20 years of probation on Tuesday, after she accepted a plea deal on second-degree murder and child cruelty charges, per WSB-TV. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was recently sentenced in connection with a deadly accident that happened in 2020. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that Briar W. True was sentenced to the maximum of 364 days in jail for the offense of speeding in excess of 35 miles per hour. The sentencing […]
CHICAGO — A former prominent attorney was charged after police said he stole an ambulance in Chinatown and led police on a chase all the way near Dwight. Benjamin Herrington, 46, was charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Around 4:40 […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
(UPDATED AT 1:30 P.M.) Danville Police said the unborn child did not survive. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An eight-month pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after being the victim of a shooting near the corner of Cleveland and South Bowman Avenue Tuesday night. Police said when they arrived at the scene at around 9:20 […]
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois State Police say a 36-year-old Olney, Illinois, man has died after a crash in Clay County, Illinois. ISP says the man was driving eastbound on Ingraham Lane just east of Sylvite Drive in Clay County. Police say he left the road for an unknown reason and hit another vehicle.
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Logan Freed, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday on a drunk driving charge. Freed was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the crash that killed University of Illinois Police Lieutenant Aaron Landers while he was off-duty in August. Champaign County […]
(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday morning, 36-year-old Adam Joshua Blazer was lacerated in the face by a beer bottle at Kathy’s Pub in Rochester. On Wednesday, he appeared in Olmsted County Court for fleeing an arrest in Illinois. Illinois’ Winnebago County court filed two warrants for Blazer’s arrest after...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A person involved in a single-vehicle crash was airlifted to an area hospital Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Black Lane in St. Clair County, Illinois. The car flipped during the crash. A helicopter got to the scene to take the injured […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after the coroner said he was hit by a train. In a news release, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said it happened near 6th Street and North Grand Avenue. The man was pronounced dead around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Assistant Chief of Police Joshua Stuenkel said witnesses reported […]
STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) – Officers who shot and killed a man near Forest Lake in November of last year were justified in their use of deadly force and will not be charged, the Washington County Attorney’s Office says.
Bradley George Erickson, 47, was killed after a pursuit, when officers used a PIT maneuver on the afternoon of Nov. 28, 2021. Erickson reportedly raised a rifle and pointed at a deputy. Forest Lake officers Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smith, along with Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Reiter fired their weapons.
Erickson was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare, but died at the hospital.
