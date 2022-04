Click here to read the full article. Bonnie Raitt shows off her ever-incredible slide guitar skills in the new video for her rendition of the Bros. Landreth’s song, “Made Up Mind.” Raitt and her band recorded the video for the song in Los Angeles, with the singer-songwriter telling Rolling Stone that they opted for a simple, live setup because “[w]e wanted to capture the vibe of the full band performing because ultimately we couldn’t wait to get out on tour and play this song live.” “Made Up Mind” appears on Raitt’s new album, Just Like That…, which was released Friday, April 22....

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO