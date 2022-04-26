ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Outdoor live music series at Hotel Royal Oak

By Mike McConnell
The Oakland Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotel Royal Oak is bringing back its free lounge lawn live music series next week. The outdoor, no-cover music event started last year at the hotel at 811 E. 11 Mile Road. R&B/Soul group Laura Rain and the Caesars is set to perform at the first outdoor event on Saturday, May...

www.theoaklandpress.com

