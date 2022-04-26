ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Conservative Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh suggest Biden has a BETTER argument than states in wanting to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' at the border

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh – two Trump appointed conservatives – are suggesting that the administration has a better argument than the states when it comes to putting an end to the Migration Protection Protocol (MPP).

At least one of the justices needs to side with the administration if President Joe Biden's case is going to have a chance of winning the challenge to the rule.

Even if the court did side with the White House, a decision on Biden v. Texas, 21-954, isn't expected until late June, which is after Biden plans to end Title 42 – another immigration policy aimed at reducing the number of migrants in the country during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned lower-court orders that have blocked the Biden administration from ending a controversial Trump-era immigration program for asylum-seekers.

MPP, more commonly called the 'Remain in Mexico' policy, allows for Border Patrol agencies to send migrants back to Mexico to await asylum claim and immigration court proceedings rather than releasing them into the U.S. pending hearings.

Questions from conservative and liberal justices during nearly two hours of arguments suggested that the court could free the administration to end the MPP.

Biden suspended the program on his first day in office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUAs4_0fKuDJug00
Two Trump-nominated conservative Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh (left) and Amy Coney Barrett (right) suggested that President Joe Biden has a better argument than the states suing to stop him from ending the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bS6Ak_0fKuDJug00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSKju_0fKuDJug00
MPP was a Trump program that allowed migrants to be sent back to Mexico to await their hearings in the U.S. Pictured: Border agents collect information from Venezuelan migrants before taking them into custody in Eagle Pass, Texas on Monday, April 25, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnBWH_0fKuDJug00
A man from Nicaragua sits at a shelter for migrants on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico as he waits in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, part of a Trump-era policy that was be argued Tuesday before the U.S. Supreme Court

After Texas and Missouri sued, lower courts required immigration officials to reinstate it, though the current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than its predecessor.

The heart of the legal fight is whether, with far less detention capacity than needed, immigration authorities must send people to Mexico or have the discretion under federal law to release asylum-seekers into the United States while they await their hearings.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, Biden's top Supreme Court lawyer, told the justices the law does not contain a provision requiring migrants to be returned to Mexico and that there is a 'significant public benefit' to releasing migrants who pass criminal background and other checks into the U.S., keeping detention beds free for more dangerous people.

Conservative Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh suggested Tuesday that the administration had a better argument than the states.

'You lose, right, if the government is right about what significant public interest is,' Barrett said during an exchange with Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgPB4_0fKuDJug00
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (centers) speaks alongside Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (second left) and Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone (right) on April 26, 2022 in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after arguments in their case about Biden ending Title 42
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SVnS_0fKuDJug00
Once Title 42 is lifted next month, internal projections show that illegal immigration numbers could triple – after already reaching a decades-high record of crossings in March with CBP encountering 221,303 migrants

Several justices also picked up on Prelogar's point that no administration, including Trump's, fully complied with the requirement to make migrants wait in Mexico.

If the states are reading the law correctly, Justice Clarence Thomas asked, 'Wouldn't it be odd for Congress to leave in place a statute that's impossible to comply with?'

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan was among members of the court who wondered whether the lower courts were dipping impermissibly into international relations since reinstating the program depends on Mexico's willingness to accept the migrants and close coordination between the countries.

'What are we supposed to do, drive truckloads of people to Mexico and leave them in Mexico?' Kagan asked Stone.

Justice Samuel Alito appeared to be the strongest voice on the states' side, questioning the administration's assertion that it assesses migrants on a case-by-case basis before releasing them.

Border agents stopped migrants 221,000 times in March 2022 and nearly 66,000 migrants were released in the United States, according to a government court filing.

Alito said the situation seemed akin to people waiting to get into a Washington Nationals game. If they have a ticket and no alcohol or guns, they're admitted, Alito said.

'That's basically what you're doing. You've got a little checklist and you go, boom, boom, boom,' Alito said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEejN_0fKuDJug00
Alvaro Galo, of Nicaragua, sorts through a list of lawyers as he tries to find one to help him apply for asylum in the Untied States at a shelter for migrants on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico

About 70,000 people were enrolled in the program, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, after President Donald Trump launched it in 2019 and made it a centerpiece of efforts to deter asylum-seekers.

After Biden's suspension of the program, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended it in June 2021.

In October, DHS produced additional justifications for the policy's demise, to no avail in the courts.

The program resumed in December, but barely 3,000 migrants had enrolled by the end of March, during a period when authorities stopped migrants about 700,000 times at the border.

The high court pondered what to make of the limited nature of the challenged program. Chief Justice John Roberts said he was sympathetic with the administration's position that it can't detain everyone or possibly comply with the law. 'But where does that leave us?' he asked.

Those being forced to wait in Mexico widely say they are terrified in dangerous Mexican border cities and find it very hard to find lawyers to handle their asylum hearings.

Democratic-led states and progressive groups are on the administration's side. Republican-led states and conservative groups have sided with Texas and Missouri. Those include the America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump aides Stephen Miller and Mark Meadows.

As the court is weighing the asylum policy, the administration is expected to end another key Trump-era border policy that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. It allows authorities to expel migrants without a chance to seek asylum. The decision to end Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law, on May 23 is being legally challenged by 22 states and faces growing division within Biden´s Democratic Party.

