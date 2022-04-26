ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Louisiana State Police Schedule Sobriety And Seat Belt Checkpoint

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACADIA PARISH – Louisiana State Police Troop I plans to conduct a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint in an effort to combat impaired driving. On Thursday, April 28 from...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 17

Thomas Lawson
2d ago

if you get caught don't blame the police. Buckle up and don't drink and drive.Back the Blue.

Reply
14
Violent Tongue
2d ago

Stop giving them any clues, parishes, times, anything, they don’t deserve a hint. Drive drunk get caught.

Reply(2)
8
William Romero
2d ago

I agree with drinking and driving but the seatbelt should be voluntary I don't wear mine as I have seen what seatbelts do

Reply
3
Related
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Is COVID in Louisiana over?

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Acadia Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seat Belt#Checkpoint
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
KATC News

Two men die of suspected overdose

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Two men have died from alleged drug overdoses. Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call Sunday morning in the 400 block of Heidi Circle, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy