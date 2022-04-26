ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Fruit Tart

thepioneerwoman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis easy fruit tart is the Goldilocks of summer desserts: it's easier than making a classic summer pie, but fancier than a down-home fruit cobbler. It looks dramatic, elegant, and downright impressive, but it's actually simple to make. Sounds just right, right?. Do you need a tart pan for...

www.thepioneerwoman.com

Comments / 1

BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
#Fruit Stand#Tart#Dessert#Food Drink
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

9 Ways to Elevate Boxed Cake Mix

Raise your hand if you’ve ever used a cake mix. 🙌. Let’s agree that while we’d all prefer a homemade cake, sometimes a cake mix comes in handy or is the perfect ingredient in a recipe. My two favorite examples of cake mix love are Ree Drummond’s Christmas Rum Cake and these Caramel Brownies. Those are two downright delicious holiday desserts made with cake mix.
RECIPES
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION

