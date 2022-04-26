ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free dump week in May in Apache Junction

Residents of Apache Junction can throw out a load of trash at the landfill during “Free Dump Week” May 9-14.

During that week, the Apache Junction Landfill, 4050 S. Tomahawk Road, offers city residents a free drop off in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill.

City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week. Bring proof of residency (such as a water bill). Residents are advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted.

Remember, under safety guidelines, Republic Services requires hard hats and vests while at the landfill. Residents can wear their own, borrow a set while on site or purchase a set for $9.

The landfill’s hours of operation are 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The free week-long service is offered four times a year. For further information, call the Apache Junction Landfill at 602-237-2078.

